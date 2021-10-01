thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €9.80 ($11.53) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.16 ($14.30).

FRA:TKA opened at €9.18 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.61. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

