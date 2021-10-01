THETA (THETA) Market Cap Achieves $5.09 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $5.09 or 0.00011650 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $5.09 billion and approximately $208.96 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00173527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00043265 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

