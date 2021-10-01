TheStreet Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to B

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.15.

MAR opened at $148.09 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

