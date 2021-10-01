Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE THR opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.96 million, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

