The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Position Raised by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YORW. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in The York Water by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The York Water by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The York Water by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The York Water stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $571.90 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.23.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

