The Transfer Token Price Tops $10.77 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.77 or 0.00022703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $1.70 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00100966 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

