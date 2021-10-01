The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to Buy by National Bankshares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

