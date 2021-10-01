The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Trading Down 4.5%

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $107.00. 293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

