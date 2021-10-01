The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 41,712 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $36,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $317.04 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.00 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

