The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,073 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of ResMed worth $34,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,513,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ResMed by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,510 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,014. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $263.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.21. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.92 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

