The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,560,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.95% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,024,000.

Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97.

