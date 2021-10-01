The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $36.20 Million Stock Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.03% of Five Point worth $36,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Five Point by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Five Point by 120.1% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 376,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 205,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $7.83 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

