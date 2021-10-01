The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $38,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MELI opened at $1,679.40 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.70 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33,588.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,794.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,588.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

