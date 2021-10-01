The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 21,571 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Etsy worth $33,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,748,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,997,000 after buying an additional 236,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $207.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,247 shares of company stock worth $7,066,906 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

