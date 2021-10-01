The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 931.7% in September

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 931.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other The L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $179,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,920 in the last three months. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in The L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of SCX opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.23. The L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 24.93%.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

