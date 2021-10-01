The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Kroger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in The Kroger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

