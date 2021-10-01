The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $44,871,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

