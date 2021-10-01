The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Down to $36.60

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.60, but opened at $35.69. The Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $935.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

