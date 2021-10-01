The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.73 ($94.98).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €65.85 ($77.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.67.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

