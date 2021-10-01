The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.48.

Fortinet stock opened at $292.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

