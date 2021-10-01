The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $9.71 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2022 earnings at $37.16 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

NYSE GS opened at $378.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

