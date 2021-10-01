The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLWPF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The Flowr has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

About The Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

