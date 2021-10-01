The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FLWPF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The Flowr has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
About The Flowr
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.