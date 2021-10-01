The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report $20.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.90 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $73.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $92.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 264,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,912. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.38. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 12.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 301,571 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The ExOne by 22.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 98,971 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

