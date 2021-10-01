The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Alex Ryan Sells 1,080 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Alex Ryan sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $24,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alex Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

