The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.04

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.04 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 140.86 ($1.84). The Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 32,862 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 41.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40.

About The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

