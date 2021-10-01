The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Down 0.3%

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 386.50 ($5.05) and last traded at GBX 386.50 ($5.05). 1,244,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 882,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.50 ($5.06).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 395.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 391.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.33%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.