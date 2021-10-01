The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 7.5%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.58 and last traded at $80.94. Approximately 27,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 532,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 75.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $356,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.