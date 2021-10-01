The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHEF. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.42.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after buying an additional 1,476,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $11,647,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $9,477,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 225,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.