The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). The Boeing reported earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.76.

The Boeing stock traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.00. 9,052,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051,332. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.01. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 161,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

