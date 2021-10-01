The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 95.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 674,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,764,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

