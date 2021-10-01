The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKEAY. DBS Vickers raised The Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BKEAY stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

