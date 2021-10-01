Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,527 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

