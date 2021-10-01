Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.04 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Tether has a total market cap of $68.04 billion and approximately $77.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00105565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00142793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,872.30 or 0.99934822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.63 or 0.06817105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00726532 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,475 coins and its circulating supply is 68,024,069,675 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.