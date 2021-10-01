Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1,000.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $775.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $720.78 and its 200-day moving average is $676.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $767.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $712,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 28.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,379,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.