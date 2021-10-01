Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.25 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $775.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $720.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.74. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.90, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $285,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $712,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 28.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,379,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

