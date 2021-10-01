Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. 15,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,646. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.