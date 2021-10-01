Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 224,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

