Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $699.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $699.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.37 million. Teleflex reported sales of $628.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

NYSE TFX traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.27. 133,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,688. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

