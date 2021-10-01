Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY opened at $429.58 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.90.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.