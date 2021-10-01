Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLTZY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.50. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.