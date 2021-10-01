Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

NYSE TECK opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,656,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after buying an additional 58,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Teck Resources by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 240,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $6,036,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

