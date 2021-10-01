TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Up 1,266.7% in September

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

TMVWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

