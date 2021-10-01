TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

