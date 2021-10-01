TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $18,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TC Energy stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

