Tap (XTP) Market Cap Hits $545,206.13

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Tap has a market cap of $545,206.13 and approximately $462,065.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00118493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00170062 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

