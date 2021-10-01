Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $12.93

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $11.63. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNGX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.