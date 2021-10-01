Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Update

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 592.9% from the August 31st total of 46,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 580,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,291. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNGX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

