Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,989,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,779,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,517,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

