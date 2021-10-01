SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $105.50. 534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,675. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.65 and its 200 day moving average is $120.22. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.