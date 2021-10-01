Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 79.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,688 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 217,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,785,000 after buying an additional 212,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,854 shares of company stock worth $4,101,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $87.48 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.